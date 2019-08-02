Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 12.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,600,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 762,882 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,823.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 288,181 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 612,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 173,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.30 during midday trading on Friday. 869,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.