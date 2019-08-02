Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 12.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,600,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 762,882 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,823.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 288,181 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 612,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 173,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.30 during midday trading on Friday. 869,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

