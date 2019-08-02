Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.29), Morningstar.com reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million.

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,220. The company has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $16.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

