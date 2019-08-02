Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.29), Morningstar.com reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million.

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,220. The company has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $16.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

