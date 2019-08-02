Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 112.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

SEE traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $44.33. 3,050,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,125. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEE. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 82,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

