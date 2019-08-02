Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo Sells 5,000 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.93. 5,314,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

