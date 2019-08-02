SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.0% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.12. 32,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,402. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 1.64.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

