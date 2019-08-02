SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 35.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $6,793,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.92. 487,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

