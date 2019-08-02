SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,778,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,680,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,714,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,456,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,794,000 after buying an additional 894,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,126,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,467,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. 879,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,780. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

