SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,661 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FYX. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM alerts:

FYX stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.