Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $109.60, with a volume of 9648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.29.
The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.
SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.42.
The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.49.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
