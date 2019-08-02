Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $109.60, with a volume of 9648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.29.

The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 106.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.49.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

