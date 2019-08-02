SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.07

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCPL. Craig Hallum began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.49.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua J. Wilson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,089,209 shares of company stock worth $16,316,181.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,262,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,324,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

