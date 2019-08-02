SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

SCPL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,490. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 329,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,411,506.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,089,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,316,181.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $27,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $329,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $2,057,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $3,324,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

