Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.14

Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and traded as low as $61.01. Science in Sport shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 12,399 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science in Sport in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.25.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

