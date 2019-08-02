Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,759,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 233,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,041,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

