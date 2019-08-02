Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 83,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $30.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

