Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 83,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $30.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
