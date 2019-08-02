Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €91.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €91.00 ($105.81) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.94 ($90.63).

EPA:SU traded down €4.32 ($5.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €74.42 ($86.53). 2,242,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.86. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

