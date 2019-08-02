Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.94 ($90.63).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Schneider Electric stock opened at €75.90 ($88.26) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €77.86. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.