SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 236,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

