Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, 118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62.

Scentre Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STGPF)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

