SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

SB One Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SB One Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SB One Bancorp to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ SBBX opened at $22.57 on Friday. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $214.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $394,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

