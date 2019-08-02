Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 2,810 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 4.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,273 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,608. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

SBUX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. 333,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

