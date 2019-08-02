Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after buying an additional 655,356 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,163,512 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,439,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,469,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,109,000 after buying an additional 516,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,262,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,660,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

BK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,118. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

