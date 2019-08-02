Saracen Mineral (ASX:SAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.48

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$4.48 ($3.18) and last traded at A$4.42 ($3.13), with a volume of 3653643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.05 ($2.87).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.02.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile (ASX:SAR)

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

