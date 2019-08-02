Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPPJY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sappi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS SPPJY remained flat at $$3.11 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742. Sappi has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

