Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises approximately 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sanofi worth $81,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 462.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.