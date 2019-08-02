Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €79.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.81 ($99.78).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €74.89 ($87.08) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.07. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.