Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.61 ($93.73).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €58.92 ($68.51) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.