Sanders Capital LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for 0.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Raytheon worth $190,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 0.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 2,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Raytheon by 23.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,463. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.06.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

