Sanders Capital LLC Buys 385,620 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,620 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 3.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 1.21% of Cigna worth $797,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $164.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,662. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.