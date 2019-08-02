SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.90 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. SALT has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $162,940.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Kyber Network and Huobi. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00273567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.01410719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00113197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000538 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Huobi, Radar Relay, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

