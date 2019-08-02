salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 4.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.48. 758,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total transaction of $1,620,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $996,531.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,547 shares of company stock worth $53,324,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

