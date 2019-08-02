Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.94 on Friday, reaching $1,199.07. The stock had a trading volume of 778,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,834. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,133.97. The company has a market cap of $850.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441 shares of company stock valued at $510,339. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.