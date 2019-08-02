Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ SAFT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.07. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,268. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $222.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

