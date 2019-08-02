Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.13. Ryder System also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryder System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 571,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $92,255.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

