Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $79.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $92,255.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 238.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 54.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 49.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

