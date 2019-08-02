RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €26.00 by Independent Research

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €23.60 ($27.44) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.08 ($29.16).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting €25.00 ($29.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,641 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.14. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.