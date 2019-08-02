Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 15,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,615,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,692,720.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 26,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$24,645.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$1,275.00.

Shares of CVE:RUP opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 million and a PE ratio of -16.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$1.12.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

