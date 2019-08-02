RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RPT Realty updated its FY19 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.45. 24,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,490. The stock has a market cap of $972.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.66. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPT. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.