Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.47. 552,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.39. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

In other news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $882,507.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,426.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,423 shares of company stock worth $8,138,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 72.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

