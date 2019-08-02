Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.98

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 15275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 236,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

