Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.98

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 15275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.08.
About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
