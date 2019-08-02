Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$95.00” Price Target for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research restated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. 1,514,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,558. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $1,412,016.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,752.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,936,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.