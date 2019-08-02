Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.15.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 256,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,335 shares of company stock worth $26,476,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.