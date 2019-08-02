Royal Bank of Canada Raises Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $150.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $135.99. 8,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $97.38 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.63.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $153,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $549,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1,907.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

