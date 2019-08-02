Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €108.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIE. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €120.67 ($140.31).

SIE traded down €2.85 ($3.31) on Thursday, reaching €92.15 ($107.15). The company had a trading volume of 5,433,783 shares. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.39.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

