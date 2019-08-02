Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 615 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 652.94 ($8.53).

BP stock opened at GBX 526.40 ($6.88) on Monday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 540.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £316.68 ($413.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 174 shares of company stock worth $94,192.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

