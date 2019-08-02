Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,773. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $341,379.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,902,922.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,837,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after buying an additional 475,101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 870,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

