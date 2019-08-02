Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,592,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.92. 38,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.