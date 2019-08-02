Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $316,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 255,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.25. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.