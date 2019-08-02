Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $1.21 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,722,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,537. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

