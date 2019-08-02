Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Rogers updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

Shares of ROG traded down $9.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.41. 7,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,307. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.51. Rogers has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $206.43.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

