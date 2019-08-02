Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 315 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 270 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 282.87.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

